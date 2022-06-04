TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Mulvane Art Fair is back after a two year break and is being held over the weekend on the Washburn University Campus.

The Mulvane Art Fair is a juried event that features 80+ artists working in a variety of media from across the state, region and country. Join us as we welcome artists from around the country–Colorado, Missouri, Florida, Nebraska, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, California, Kansas, Illinois, Arizona, Oregon, Iowa, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and more. The annual event also features live music, a beer garden, food trucks, a robust Patron program and children’s art activities.

This year’s art fair will feature live music presented by the Topeka Blues Society, food trucks and a beer garden.

Proceeds from the Mulvane Art Fair support the mission and programs of the Mulvane Art Museum.