TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Mulvane Art Museum, located on the Washburn University campus features nineteenth-century art pieces from its permanent art collection.

“These are seven pieces from the Mulvane Art Museum’s permanent collection and they are works from the late 1800s focusing on the three American movements, Hudson River School, Tonalism and American Impressionism. They are all works in the endangered collection so we have raised funds to get them conserved and repaired. We have a couple of pieces from this collection that are missing because they are at the conservator’s now.” Anna Donley, Mulvane Art Museum Office Coordinator.

The exhibit, Lyrics in Landscape, presents seven oil paintings from the museum’s permanent collection that feature American landscape paintings from the turn of the twentieth century.

Collectively, they show the influence and enduring legacy of three major American art movements: The Hudson River School (1825 – 1870), Tonalism (1880 – 1920), and American Impressionism (1880 – 1940).

Painters of the earlier Hudson River School typically rendered landmarks in a naturalistic style. Their paintings led to the Tonalist painters, whose landscape paintings captured the life of nature. The American Impressionism era was concerned with capturing fleeting moments and emphasizing movements.

All of the paintings in this exhibition are a product of a particular region – the Hudson River Valley, the harbors of Gloucester, the woods of upstate New York, the dunes of Indiana, and the rolling hills of Buck’s County, Pennsylvania.

