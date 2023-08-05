TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Safe Streets Coalition held their annual National Night Out community events on Saturday.

“This is our second time for National Night Out and it was awesome. We had so many people come to network. We had the fire department, the Shawnee County Mounted Posse, the food pantry, the garden folks and the scouts that helped out a lot.” Betsy Weins. Berryton National Night out organizer

This year 37 neighborhood have signed up to host events. National Night Out sponsors this year were:

Topeka Police Department

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office

Kansas Highway Patrol

Topeka Fire Department

Evergy, Frito Lay

Hy-Vee, Dillons

Reser’s

National Night Out is a community event that brings people together with the goal of knowing your neighbor and enhancing police-community relations.

Safe Streets serves as the coordinator for National Night Out – Topeka/Shawnee County.