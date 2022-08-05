TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Safe Streets Coalition held a National Night Off Kickoff party Friday in the HyVee parking lot.

National Night Out will be held on Saturday, August 6.

National Night Out is an annual event coordinated by Safe Streets Coalition in Shawnee County. The event is held each year to help strengthen neighborhood spirit and police partnerships.

More than 50 neighborhoods in Topeka and Shawnee County will have events on Saturday. These events help neighbors get to know each other. Safe Streets is a program of Prevention and Recovery Services dedicated to building a safer, healthier community through crime and substance abuse prevention.