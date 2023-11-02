TOPEKA (KSNT) – National Philanthropy Day is celebrated on Wednesday, November, 15. The Topeka Chapter of Fundraising Professionals held a luncheon at the Topeka Country Club, to celebrate the day.

“Today we are going to celebrate the individuals and companies, that through their philanthropic efforts, have had an impact on our community. The Topeka Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals will celebrate National Philanthropy Day locally on the first day of November,” National Philanthropy Day Chair Jannett Wiens said.

Tara Dimick with Compass Marketing was the emcee and Dr. Juliann Mazachek was a guest speaker for the lunchtime event.

Organizations and individuals recognized during the event include: