TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 11th annual Nativities and Noels is a free event that features over 800 nativities and live vocal and instrumental Christmas music performed by local musicians. Nativities are collected from members of the greater Topeka area community and represent a wide variety of cultures and backgrounds.

Nativities and Noels is hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2401 SW Kingsrow Road in Topeka, KS.

The nativities are on loan from Latter-day Saints from nine area congregations and from friends from 16 other local churches. A very wide variety of nativities are on display: traditional, ornaments, miniature, homemade, electric, musical, children’s, and international. Over 100 countries are represented in the displays. They range in size from under an inch to several feet tall and reflect a wide variety of materials: porcelain, wood, clay, metal, and cloth, but also paper, marbles, corn husks, coconut shells, gourds, and recycled hymn books, fence slats, pop cans, steel drums, and auto parts.

Live Christmas music is provided by local church members and friends and by two high school choirs: the Topeka High Madrigals at 2 p.m. on Friday and the Washburn Rural High School’s This Generation at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Nativities & Noels will be held on Dec. 2, 3 & 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/nativitiesandnoels