TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 12th annual Nativities and Noels opens this weekend in Topeka.

The event will be held Friday, Dec. 1, through Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Topeka Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 2401 S.W. Kingsrow Road. Nativities and Noels is a free event and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

This year’s display will feature more than 900 nativities from 100 countries. Many of the displays this year are new or haven’t been shown for a few years.

The nativities are on loan this year from members of nine Latter-day Saint congregations in the area and from friends from 21 other Topeka-area churches.

There will be ongoing live Christmas music from singers and instrumentalists of various ages. Washburn Rural High School’s This Generation will sing Friday at 10 a.m., and Topeka Suzuki Strings will perform Saturday at 11 a.m.

This family-friendly event also includes a “seek and find” game, which both children and adults enjoy; a nativities craft for children; and grab-and-go refreshments. Click here for more information on Nativities and Noels.