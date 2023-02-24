TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library has opened a new exhibit in the Alice C. Sapatini Art Gallery. Named Shades of Greatness, the exhibit is on loan from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

“Tonight, we are opening the Sabatini gallery’s newest exhibit, Shades of Greatness, which is on loan from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. We are having some jazz music from the Topeka Jazz Workshop, some light Horderves, and a chance to see this wonderful exhibit,” said Zan Popp, Curator for the Alice C. Sabatini Art Gallery.

Shades of Greatness opened February 25 and will be on exhibit until May 7, 2023. The exhibit features 35 original works of art produced by 28 diverse professional artists from across the country who interpret the Negro Leagues experience on-and-off the playing field. Renowned artist Kadir Nelson headlines the talented roster of artists in Shades of Greatness.

This exhibit is made possible by The Library Foundation through contributions from The National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy demands wisdom.

For this exhibit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum worked with artists to explore deeper stories and themes within the history of Negro League baseball. Shades of Greatness honors and celebrates African American history and sports.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, 1616 East 18th St, Kansas City, Mo., is the world’s only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of African-American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of America.