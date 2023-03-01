TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Mulvane Art Museum, located on the Washburn University campus, is home to several new exhibits for the spring of 2023.

New exhibits include:

Invitations to Listen: Rachel Epp Buller

This exhibit features work that artist Rachel Epp Buller created in response to her daily walks during a residency in Alberta, Canada. During her walks, Buller explored how listening can be carried out not just with the ears but with the whole body.

Clear Water: Encountering Mokuhanga

Developed by guest curator Matthew Willie Garcia, draws from Mulvane’s rich collection of Japanese woodblock prints, which the museum received in 1968 as a gift from Robert Whitcomb.

Washburn Art Students Exhibition

This exhibition features works by art students at Washburn University working in all media. The juror for the 2023 exhibition is Ruben Bryan Castillo, a visual artist and educator born in Dallas, and currently working in Kansas City, MO.