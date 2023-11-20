TOPEKA (KSNT) – Iron & Bronze Fitness is Topeka’s newest Gym to open for 2023.

Iron & Bronze Fitness, located 3405 NW Hunters Ridge Terrace, Suite 400, opened in mid-November and plans to officially cut the ribbon on their new business on Saturday, Dec. 2, with an open house from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Iron & Bronze Fitness is a private fitness and training studio that claims to provide the highest level of customer service in a clean and neat gym. Key card access is provided for 24/7 usage.

“This is a private facility,” said Owner and Operator Brandon Decker. “We wanted a place where people can come that want less traffic, more one on one, where they can learn how to train correctly. Being private, we can keep it cleaner. We are open 24-hours, so clients can come and go whenever they want.”

Decker has 20 years of experience in the fitness industry. His expertise lies in training and nutrition plans for all ages and skill levels.​

“We do one-on-one training and small group training,” Decker said. “I will help every member develop a routine to get them comfortable with the weights, as part of their membership. If they want to go beyond that, we can. We show them how to train correctly and safely.”

The gym is operated in a manner that aims to provide everyone with a welcoming, safe, and organized environment.

