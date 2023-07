TOPEKA (KSNT) – The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing is at Heartland Motorsports Park this weekend.

The races will continue with championship rounds on Sunday. Time trials and elimination rounds are being held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Gates are open at 7:00 a.m.

The Lucas Oil Drag Racing series showcases competitors in Top Alcohol Dragster, Top Alcohol Funny Car, Comp, Super Stock, Stock, Super Comp, Super Gas, Super Street, Top Dragster SuperChargers and Top Sportsman.