TOPEKA (KSNT) – The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing continued on Saturday with elimination rounds at Heartland Motorsports Park.

The races will continue with championship rounds on Sunday. Time trials and elimination rounds were held on Thursday and Friday with qualifying rounds. Gates are open at 7:00 a.m.

The Lucas Oil Drag Racing series showcases competitors in Top Alcohol Dragster, Top Alcohol Funny Car, Comp, Super Stock, Stock, Super Comp, Super Gas, Super Street, Top Dragster SuperChargers and Top Sportsman. All the drivers compete for national, regional and divisional championships depending on class and a share of more than half a million dollars in prize money.