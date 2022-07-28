TOPEKA (KSNT) – The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing started Thursday at the Heartland Motorsports Park. The races will continue through Sunday.

Time trials and elimination rounds will be held on Thursday and Friday with qualifying and championship rounds on Saturday and Sunday. Gates are open at 7:00 a.m.

The Lucas Oil Drag Racing series showcases competitors in Top Alcohol Dragster, Top Alcohol Funny Car, Comp, Super Stock, Stock, Super Comp, Super Gas, Super Street, Top Dragster SuperChargers, and Top Sportsman. All the drivers compete for national, regional, and divisional championships depending on class and a share of more than half a million dollars in prize money.





