TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nightmare on the Boulevard is Topeka’s largest indoor haunted house is now open at Stormont Vail Events Center on the weekends through Halloween.

The haunted house will transport you into an abandoned carnival where the deranged Dr. Jacobson has filled his park with shock induced freaks.

Witness the madness for yourself from October 14 through Halloween night.



Nightmare on the Boulevard is brought to you by Jinxed Production.

Open Dates & Hours –

Friday, Oct 14, 7pm-11pm

Saturday, Oct 15, 7pm-11pm

Thursday, Oct 20, 7pm-10pm

Friday, Oct 21, 7pm-11pm

Saturday, Oct 22, 7pm-11pm

Thursday, Oct 27, 7pm-10pm

Friday, Oct 28, 6pm-11pm

Saturday, Oct 29, 7pm-11pm

Sunday, Oct 30, 7pm-10pm

Monday, Oct 31, 7pm-10pm