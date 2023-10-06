TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Event Center’s Nightmare on the Boulevard opens Friday night in Exhibition Hall.

“This is Nightmare on the Boulevard, this is our third year at the Stormont Vail Events Center,” said Adam Jenks, owner and operator of Jinxed Productions. “We’ve gone bigger and better, we are at 7,000 square feet, with 35 actors and 20 rooms and we are ready to terrify people.”

This is Topeka’s largest indoor haunted house that will take you through terrifying spirals of events. When you step inside you can experience the Jacobson family’s taxidermy business as they experiment with more life-like subjects.

Nightmare on the Boulevard dates and times,

Friday, Oct. 6, 7-11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7, 7-11 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13, 7-11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14, 7-11 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19, 7-10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20, 7-11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21, 7-11 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26, 7-10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27, 7-11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28, 7-11 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29, 6-9 p.m.