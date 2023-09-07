TOPEKA (KSNT) – Ranked No. 17, the Washburn University Volleyball team held their home opener Thursday afternoon in Lee Arena against the Christian Brothers University of Memphis Tenn.

The Thursday afternoon game is part of the Washburn Invitational being held this week at Lee Arena.

Teams in the invitational include:

Washburn University

Midwestern State University

Oklahoma Baptist University

Harding University

Final score of the Thursday afternoon match:

Washburn: 03

Christian Brothers University: 00

On Friday, Washburn plays against Midwestern State at 11:30 a.m. and Oklahoma Baptist at 5:00 p.m. On Saturday Washburn will play Harding at 2:00 p.m.