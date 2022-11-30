TOPEKA (KSNT) – Noon Noels is back for 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Topeka.
Noon Noels is a free community Christmas concert series that is held from noon to 12:30 p.m. on three consecutive Wednesdays:
- November 30
- December 7
- December 14
Local high school choirs will sing holiday songs with the audience encouraged to sing along. There will be a brief devotional message of joy for the Christmas season from Pastor Brown.
A meal will be served before and after each concert at 11:30 a.m or 12:30 p.m with a $5 donation. First Presbyterian Church is located at 817 SW Harrison in downtown Topeka, next to the Capitol building.
Upcoming Noon Noels,
November 30:
Topeka West HS Singers
December 7:
Cair Paravel Madrigals
December 14:
Highland Park HS Singers