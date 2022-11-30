TOPEKA (KSNT) – Noon Noels is back for 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Topeka.

Noon Noels is a free community Christmas concert series that is held from noon to 12:30 p.m. on three consecutive Wednesdays:

November 30

December 7

December 14

Local high school choirs will sing holiday songs with the audience encouraged to sing along. There will be a brief devotional message of joy for the Christmas season from Pastor Brown.

A meal will be served before and after each concert at 11:30 a.m or 12:30 p.m with a $5 donation. First Presbyterian Church is located at 817 SW Harrison in downtown Topeka, next to the Capitol building.

Upcoming Noon Noels,

November 30:

Topeka West HS Singers

December 7:

Cair Paravel Madrigals

December 14:

Highland Park HS Singers