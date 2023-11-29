TOPEKA (KSNT) – The First Presbyterian Church in downtown Topeka rang in the holidays with the sights and sounds of their annual Noon Noels on Wednesday.

“We were invited to start the Noon Noels,” Dorothy Iliff, Cornerstone Family Schools Choir Director said. “This is the first one for this season. We will be singing with our group from Cornerstone Family Schools. These kids come from all over this area, many from Topeka, but several from around Topeka that come in to practice with our choir.”

Cornerstone Family Schools is an independent, parent-led educational organization consisting of Christian families. CFS is dedicated to helping home-educating families by providing a structure of accountability, support, and encouragement.

Noon Noels is a free community Christmas worship series that is held from 12-12:30 p.m. on three consecutive Wednesdays:

Nov. 29

Dec. 6

Dec. 13

Local high school choirs sing holiday songs and encourage the audience to sing along with them. The noon event will have a brief devotional message from Associate Pastor Past Yancy and lunch will be served before and after each service.

Noon Noels schedule includes: