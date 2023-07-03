TOPEKA (KSNT) – Norseman Lakeheim is set to open in July. The new location will offer the same beer and menu items as the original location.

“We’ve always wanted to help east Topeka,” Co-Owner of the Norseman Lakeheim Jared Rudy said. “A lot of businesses are on the Wanamaker corridor, which is one reason why we went to NOTO originally. We weren’t looking for a second location, but sometimes as a small business, they take you where you need to go and in this case, we decided, being out here by Lake Shawnee, we could continue bringing fun and cool good eats to the east side.”

“We wanted to focus on making the sit-down area worthy of the Norseman brand, homey for families to come, have a good beer, a meal and socialize with their friends and family,” Rudy said. “We are going to offer a lot of the same items with our Norseman brand. We will still have our home-crafted beer, we will still have our American eats with a viking flair. We will also focus on our ‘to-go’ sales. With people being out at the lake, the ball diamonds, the RV parks, golfing, we feel offering ‘to go’ is really important.” said Rudy.

The original Norseman Brewery opened in 2016 and was located in Topeka’s NOTO Arts & Entertainment District. Since opening they have received multiple awards including Small Business of the Year and the “Best of Topeka” award.

Norseman Lakeheim features handcrafted beers, like Odin’s One-EyePA (IPA) and the Shield Maiden Wheat. They offer appetizers like reuben bites or goat cheese balls and a full menu with burgers, salads, and entrees.

The new taproom and restaurant is located at 2841 SE Croco Rd.

Hours for Norseman Lakeheim will be,

Sunday – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Monday – Closed

Tuesday – 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday – 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Thursday – 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday – 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The original Norseman will remain open and ready to serve loyal customers.