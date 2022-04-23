TOPEKA (KSNT) – The NOTO Arts and Entertainment District, located in North Topeka, held their NOTO in Bloom Gala Saturday evening. The Gala is a benefit for the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District endowment.

The event celebrates the best of NOTO – the art, the food, the experience – and its impact on the community and offers a fun and innovative opportunity to support its long-term financial standing.

Attendees can participate in the silent auction, enjoy NOTO food, drinks, and many art activities, sample foods from The Wheel Barrel, Front Door Catering, Norsemen Brewing, Onyx Wellness Café.

Coffee and tea was provided by Round Table Bookstore. Enjoy art demonstrations by painter Barbara Waterman-Peters, sculptors Mark Hahn and Ptr Sponseller.