TOPEKA (KSNT) – The NOTO Arts District in north Topeka kicked off their annual Redbud Festival Friday morning in Redbud Park.

“NOTO in Bloom is a five week celebration,” Thomas Underwood, NOTO Arts Center Executive Director said. “As we shake off winter we embrace spring. In NOTO we embrace spring with the arts. For the next five weeks we have theater performances, music performances and art workshops every week.”

Dr. Stan and Jody Teeter gave a matching donation of $10,000 to the NOTO Arts Center Endowment fund. The Teeters will match donations up to $10,000 for the NOTO Arts Center.

“Part of today was to acknowledge and celebrate a significant donation by Dr. Stan and Jody Teeter.” said Underwood.

The Redbud Festival celebrates the arrival of spring with the beauty of nature, the arts and commerce in NOTO. In addition to the start of the annual music series in Redbud Park and NOTO Saturday Markets, the Redbud Festival features special events and presentations.

Upcoming events for the Redbud Festival include:

April 9th, 7:00 p.m. The Pavilion at Redbud Park will become a theater for The Senior Class.

April 10, 2:00 PM Grace Readers’ Theater. Grace Reader’s Theatre will re-create two scripts from old time radio, complete with live sound effects. The program will consist two half hour programs, one drama and one comedy.

April 30, 7:00 p.m. the Astonishing Curits Sneden will amaze audiences with his interactive magic show. This event is appropriate for an older audience.

May 1, 2:00 p.m. The Astonishing Curits Sneden will amaze audiences with his interactive magic show. This event is appropriate for all ages.

April 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th, 6:00-7:30 p.m. features Nature in Art Workshops. These free workshops will introduce Kansas Nature through art exploration, appropriate for anyone who desires to combine their artistic talents with their love of the nature.

April 6th, Introduction to Color. Transfer Pressing by Kathy Pflaum

April 13th, Native Materials Through Art by Lisa Larue-Baker

April 20th Introduction to Felting by Kathy Pflaum

April 27th Paper Dyeing Using Natural Materials by Betsy Knabe-Roe

April 9th, 16th, 30th, and May 7th, Arts and Antiques. NOTO Show and Tell – 11:30 a.m. NOTO experts will share the secrets of their art, antiques or specialties in free presentations and demonstrations for four consecutive Saturdays.

Click here for more information on the Redbud Festival.