TOPEKA (KSNT) – NOTO in Bloom is a benefit for the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District endowment. This event celebrates the best of NOTO – the art, the food, the experience – and its impact on the community. The benefit event offers a fun and innovative opportunity to support NOTO’s long-term financial standing.



The evening included wine tasting, art activity, a silent auction, live music, cocktails and mocktails, fantastic NOTO eats and treats, and art demonstrations by Tim Bauer and Lisa LaRue Baker.



Food and Drinks were provided by Norsemen Brewing Company, Wheel Barrel, Onyx Wellness Café, TRM Catering, Toot Sweet, and Round Table Bookstore.