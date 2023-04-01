TOPEKA (KSNT) – The NOTO Arts District in North Topeka is celebrating spring with a festival in Redbud Park.

The Redbud Festival celebrates the arrival of spring with nature, the arts and the businesses in NOTO.

Saturday, April 1 marks the ‘The Festival Kick Off’ event, with an art exhibit, live music, a scavenger hunt and a Redbud sprig giveaway.

Saturday’s events include: