TOPEKA (KSNT) – A NOTO mural project that was sidelined during the pandemic has been brought back to life.

Paint is finally going up for the multicultural mural that is being created in the NOTO Arts District.

“We have three murals and each one tells the story of the heritage of the community,” said Glenda Washington, Chief Equity & Opportunity Officer for the Greater Topeka Partnership. “One talks about African American, one talks about Latino heritage and one will be depicting Native American.”

This mural is a collaborative effort that tells the histories of Topeka’s Black, Latino and Native American communities. They are located on the west side of the Habitat For Humanity building in the NOTO Arts District in north Topeka and was made possible by a grant from ArtsConnect in Topeka.

The artists involved in the mural include:

George Mayfield – African American culture

Jamie Colon – Hispanic culture

Mona Cliff – Native American culture

A formal ribbon cutting will be held on May 6th for the First Friday celebrations in NOTO.