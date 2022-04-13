TOPEKA (KSNT) – Of Mice and Men opens Friday at Topeka Civic Theatre located at 3028 SW 8th Ave. The play is based on the original novel written by John Steinbeck in 1937.
Two drifters, George and his friend Lennie, with delusions of living off the “fat of the land,” have arrived at a ranch to work for enough money to buy their own place. Lennie is a man-child, a little boy in the body of a dangerously powerful man. It’s Lennie’s obsessions with things soft and cuddly that have made George cautious about with whom the gentle giant associates.
His promise to allow Lennie to “tend to the rabbits” on their future land keeps Lennie calm, as the overgrown child needs constant reassurance. But when the ranch boss’ promiscuous wife is found dead in the barn with a broken neck, it’s obvious that Lennie killed her.
Cast for Of Mice and Men:
- George – Matt Briden
- Lennie – Daniel Gilchrist
- Candy – Doug Goheen
- The Boss – Jim Ramos
- Curley – Devan R. Garcia
- Curley’s Wife – Skye Reid
- Slim – Dusty Nichols
- Carlson – Dylan Hart
- Whit – Kirby Whitt
- Crooks – D’Sean Hendricks
- Farm Hands – Kermit Crane, Raymond Remp Jr. & Bruce Smith
Directed by – Shannon Reilly
Assistant Director – Shannon Wittmer
Show times for Of Mice and Men:
- April 15th – 7:30 p.m.
- April 16th – 7:30 p.m.
- April 20th – 10 a.m.
- April 21st – 7 p.m.
- April 22nd – 7:30 p.m.
- April 23rd – 7:30 p.m.
- April 24th – 2 p.m.
- April 28th – 7 p.m.
- April 29th – 7:30 p.m.
- April 30th – 7:30 p.m.