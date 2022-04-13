TOPEKA (KSNT) – Of Mice and Men opens Friday at Topeka Civic Theatre located at 3028 SW 8th Ave. The play is based on the original novel written by John Steinbeck in 1937.

Two drifters, George and his friend Lennie, with delusions of living off the “fat of the land,” have arrived at a ranch to work for enough money to buy their own place. Lennie is a man-child, a little boy in the body of a dangerously powerful man. It’s Lennie’s obsessions with things soft and cuddly that have made George cautious about with whom the gentle giant associates.

His promise to allow Lennie to “tend to the rabbits” on their future land keeps Lennie calm, as the overgrown child needs constant reassurance. But when the ranch boss’ promiscuous wife is found dead in the barn with a broken neck, it’s obvious that Lennie killed her.

Cast for Of Mice and Men:

George – Matt Briden

Lennie – Daniel Gilchrist

Candy – Doug Goheen

The Boss – Jim Ramos

Curley – Devan R. Garcia

Curley’s Wife – Skye Reid

Slim – Dusty Nichols

Carlson – Dylan Hart

Whit – Kirby Whitt

Crooks – D’Sean Hendricks

Farm Hands – Kermit Crane, Raymond Remp Jr. & Bruce Smith

Directed by – Shannon Reilly

Assistant Director – Shannon Wittmer

Show times for Of Mice and Men: