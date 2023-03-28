TOPEKA (KSNT) – Seaman High School’s production of “Oklahoma!” is set to open on Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m.

Rodgers and Hammerstein wrote “Oklahoma!” in 1931. The musical is set in 1906 in farm country outside the town of Claremore. It tells the story of farm girl Laurey Williams and her courtship by two rival suitors, cowboy Curly McLain and the sinister and frightening farmhand Jud Fry.

Additional performances of the spring musical are scheduled for 7 p.m. on both Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1. Tickets are available at the door at Seaman High School.