TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Thalea String Quartet performed a dynamic chamber music concert at White Concert Hall Thursday evening as part of the ongoing concert series sponsored by On Stage Live.

The Thalea String Quartet is a Doctoral Fellowship String Quartet from the University of Maryland. The quartet has also held fellowship positions at the University of Texas at Austin and the San Francisco Conservatory.

They have shared the stage with luminaries of the chamber music world, including members of the Emerson, Borromeo and St. Lawrence String Quartets, and they have performed alongside celebrated artists including Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw, violist Lawrence Power, acclaimed Canadian band BADBADNOTGOOD, and visionary hip hop artist Jay Electronica.

The quartet consists of:

Christopher Whitley (violin) from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Kumiko Sakamoto (violin) from Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada (not present because of illness)

Lauren Spaulding (viola) from San Antonio, Texas

Titilayo Ayangade (cello) from Cincinnati, Ohio

Dr. Zsolt Eder, Washburn University Professor of Musical Arts (substituting for Kumiko Sakamoto)

On Stage Live, originally known as Topeka Community Concert Association, has brought the world’s music to Topeka’s stages since the 1930s. They continue to fulfill the original mission of the Community Concert Association, by delivering world class musical experiences to a Topeka audience and supporting the musicians who grace the stage.

Up next in the On Stage Live Concert series is the musical comedy team DUO BALDO on Friday, March 18th. Featuring renowned violinist Brad Repp and pianist/actor Aldo Gentileschi. Their critically acclaimed performances combine virtuosic performances, theatrical humor, and pop culture.