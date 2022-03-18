TOPEKA (KSNT) – The musical comedy DUO BALDO consisting of violinist Brad Repp and pianist/actor Aldo Gentileschi performed their virtuosic music, theatrical humor, and pop culture, at White Concert Hall Friday evening, as part of the On Stage Live Concert Series.



Based in Italy, the duo made their debut with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli in 2004. In February 2006, Duo Baldo won first prize at the National Short Theater Competition in Florence. After winning first prize at a 2009 music contest, they performed at the opening of the 2010 Salzburg Festival.

Other engagements include the Chamber Music Society of Trieste, as well as appearances in many US cities including Cincinnati, Baltimore, El Paso, and internationally in Milan, Lucca, Lugano (Switzerland), Dubai (UAE), Mexico City, Paunat (France) and tours of China, Taiwan and Japan.

Violinist Brad Repp has appeared as violin soloist with José Carreras. He performs on a 1736 Testore violin. Aldo Gentileschi performs on whatever piano he can find.