TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Blues Society held their monthly Summertime Blues Concert Wednesday evening at the Gage Park Amphitheatre.

This month’s Blues band was Orphan Jon and the Abandoned. Orphan Jon is an American Roots and Blues artist originally from Bakersfield, California. Orphan Jon and the Abandoned was formed in 2015 by vocalist and songwriter Jon English.

“I’m just the vocalist, so that is my burden to carry, but the band is phenomenal. They really take up the slack that I present to them. We are going to have fun.” Jon English, Orphan Jon, vocalist.

Hannah Robertson of Topeka opened for Orphan Jon.