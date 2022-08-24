TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wednesday’s Live @ Lunch Concert at Evergy Plaza is Topeka’s own Classic Rock/Tex Mex group, “The Paradize Band.”
The seven-member band consists of Ray Ortega, Arthur Ortega, Ray Ayala, Tony Vargas, Greg Munoz, Steve Ortega and David Gomez.
Food trucks that were at the event:
- Oleander Cafe
- Boxer Q BBQ
- Pineapple Dream
Next week’s Live @ Lunch concert is on August 31 with the “Wafflers Band”.
Food trucks will be:
- Oleander Cafe
- Poppin’ Squeeze
- Bobby’s Food Co.
Eats & Beats Concert Series runs weekly on Wednesday’s from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Evergy Park in downtown Topeka.