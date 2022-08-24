TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wednesday’s Live @ Lunch Concert at Evergy Plaza is Topeka’s own Classic Rock/Tex Mex group, “The Paradize Band.”

The seven-member band consists of Ray Ortega, Arthur Ortega, Ray Ayala, Tony Vargas, Greg Munoz, Steve Ortega and David Gomez.

Food trucks that were at the event:

Oleander Cafe

Boxer Q BBQ

Pineapple Dream

Next week’s Live @ Lunch concert is on August 31 with the “Wafflers Band”.

Food trucks will be:

Oleander Cafe

Poppin’ Squeeze

Bobby’s Food Co.

Eats & Beats Concert Series runs weekly on Wednesday’s from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Evergy Park in downtown Topeka.