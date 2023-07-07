TOPEKA (KSNT) – Paranormal Cirque Italia is now playing at the Heartland Motorsports Park.

“What you have in Paranormal Cirque is everything you think of in a normal circus, but with a scary, spooky, horror, halloween twist. There’s people out there that love thier horror movies and this is a show for them.” Benjamin Holland, General Manager, and contortionist.

Paranormal Cirque features acrobats, illusionists, mysterious creatures and more that separate this show from traditional circus performances.

This unique act features a big red top tent, acrobats in the air, Illusionists, freaks, mysterious creatures and all the elements that will make you think nothing is normal here. The show brings breathtaking acts that will transport you to a dark world inhabited by creatures with incredible circus art abilities.

A warning label comes attached to this show. Paranormal Cirque is restricted to those under the age of 13 while those 13-17 must have a parent or guardian accompany them that is over the age of 21. The R-rated status of Paranormal Cirque comes from the show’s use of adult language and material not intended for those under the age of 17.

