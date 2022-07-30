TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Patterson Legal Group hosted a backpack giveaway on Saturday in the Stormont Vail Events Center parking lot. The group gave away 150 Backpacks filled with school supplies to students preparing for the new school year.

“We are here today to give away backpacks. We do this yearly at all our satellite office locations. We have a tremendous crowd here this morning. Our staff has worked for months, planning, ordering backpacks, shopping for supplies. Your backpack will have a full kit of school supplies.” Gary and Tyler Patterson, co-owners Patterson legal Group.

“The crowd is overwhelming. The need is great and we are glad to help just a little bit.” said Patterson.

“Rising fuel costs and other school-related fees present challenges for parents preparing their children for a new school year. To help bring our valued neighbors some financial relief, our team is pleased to host our third annual backpack giveaway in Topeka,” remarked Managing Partner, Gary Patterson. “We wish all students, teachers, and faculty a successful school year.”

