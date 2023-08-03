TOPEKA (KSNT) The Patterson Legal Group hosted a backpack giveaway Thursday in Heritage Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center. The group gave away 300 Backpacks filled with school supplies to students preparing for the new school year.

“There is such a need and we see that from all the people that have shown up here today,” Tyler Patterson, co-owner Patterson legal Group said. “This year the response was better than we expected. There is a ton of people out here at Heritage Hall, and the line is almost out the door. We are giving out 300 backpacks today. The backpack will have a full kit of school supplies.”