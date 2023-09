TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University volleyball begins the MIAA competition this weekend with a Friday evening matchup against No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney.

The No. 15 Washburn has a 2:00 p.m. Saturday matchup with Fort Hays State in Lee Arena.

The final score of Friday’s game:

Washburn – 3

Nebraska-Kearney – 0