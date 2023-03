TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn baseball team braved a cold rainy day Saturday playing against the Northeastern State Riverhawks of Tahlequah, OK.

The Washburn baseball team fell to 14-7 on the 2023 season with a 4-2 loss.

Click here for more Spotted Photo Galleries

Next up for the Ichabods is a Sunday afternoon game with the Riverhawks at Falley Field.