TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn football hosted the University of Central Missouri Mules Saturday afternoon in Yager Stadium.

Saturday was family day on the Washburn University campus with something for the entire family, including activities on the Memorial Union lawn and a tailgate party before the game.

Final score for Saturday’s game:

Washburn – 28

Central Missouri – 58

The next home game for the Ichabods is October 7, against Missouri Western University, at 3:00 p.m.