TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn basketball teams hosted Northwest Missouri State Tuesday in a double header in Lee Arena.

The Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball team is ranked No. 4 in the NCAA Division II men’s basketball rankings.

Final score for the Women’s game in overtime,

Washburn, 62 Northwest Missouri State, 59

Final score for the men’s game,

Washburn, 40

Northwest Missouri State, 66