TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University softball program is having a pitching and catching camp this week at Gahnstrom Field and the Indoor practice facility on the Washburn campus. The pitching and catching camp is open to players in all grades and is offered as a three-day camp or as a single-day session. It focuses on improving the players pitching and catching skills.

“We do this every summer. We run a three-day camp with three sessions a day. We bring in the younger kids in the morning. We help them with fundamentals and enjoy the game. We want them to get excited about Washburn softball and meet our players and hope they come out and support us next spring.” Brenda Holaday, Head softball coach at Washburn University.

“It was a remarkable season. You only have the success we had with great kids. They have dedicated kids, they work hard, they are good teammates, they look out for each other and they hold each other accountable. All the things you are trying to build in a program. We had three great seniors, but we return everybody from last year’s team” said Holaday.

The Washburn University women’s softball team finished at the top of the MIAA conference this season with a 45-15 record, were the no. 1 seed in the MIAA tournament, finishing in second place behind the eventual national champions Rogers State, and were invited to the NCAA tournament, in Claremore Oklahoma, eventually losing to Winona State in the second round.

