TOPEKA (KSNT) – Be Filled of South Topeka held a fundraiser Saturday at Forbes Field.

Teams lined up for a chance to pull a Chinook helicopter and a F-15 jet in a side by side race to see who can pull the fastest and longest distance. There were a total of 10 teams pulling against each other with each team donating $1,000 for a chance to pull their plane.

“Be Filled of South Topeka is a food pantry in south Topeka,” said Brandi Brown, founder and CEO of Be Filled. “We are in the Montara community. We provide food, clothes, addiction support recovery groups and career training.”

The morning event had food, craft vendors, DJ, face painting, balloon artists, cotton candy and more.

“We are having today’s fundraiser to help bring donations to Be Filled and the Combat Air Museum,” said Jamie Jalil Deputy Director of Be Filled. “We have 10 man teams, local companies such as, Advisors Excel, Lewis Toyota, MTAA, Shawnee County Sheriff’s office, Topeka Police Department, USD 437, Topeka Rescue Mission and the Walmart Fulfillment Center.”

Be Filled of South Topeka is a food bank, community closet and resource center, located at 200 Airport Road, Building 818, Suite 1 in Forbes Field. It opened in February 2022 serving the Montara community by filling physical, emotional and spiritual voids. It is a faith-driven organization and 100% volunteer, meaning every dollar raised goes back into the community.