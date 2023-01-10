TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Living The Dream Committee held a poetry contest Tuesday evening at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, as part of Martin Luther King celebration week.

Tuesday was ‘Education Outreach Day’ with the 16th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Poetry competition for students in grades fifth through twelfth at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library in Marvin Auditorium.

Contestant, Audrey Appuhn, 9th grader at WRHS wrote, “We Can’t Wait”,

Time does not wait, not for you, not for me. It keeps moving on without us. Not waiting for the mother, frantically looking for her child. She was lost in conversation, but time does not wait. Her child enticed by a man with a candy bar, with no help from the police, but time moves on without her. Not waiting for the father, pulled over for a non-existant crime, click click go the cuffs, but time does not wait. He waits years with anger building inside. But time moves on without him.”

The poetry contest was divided among,

5th & 6th graders

7th & 8th graders

9th & 10th graders

11th & 12th graders

Judges for the competition were,

Ms. Annette Billings/ author and poet

Mr. Duane Herrman/ author and poet

Ms. Joan Koromantee/ author and poet

Winners of tonight’s contest will be announced on January 16, at the student recognition awards program at New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church.