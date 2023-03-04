TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Special OlympicsCommittee held their annual Polar Plunge Saturday at the Crestview Community Center.

Each dollar raised in the 2023 Polar Plunge will go toward Special Olympics programming to support over 4,500 Special Olympics athletes in the state of Kansas.

This year’s Polar Plunge gave out awards for,

Best Costume – individual and group

Top Fundraising – individual and group

Team with the Most Participants

The Polar Plunge was held at the Crestview Community Center, 4801 SW Shunga Dr. and included,

cornhole tournament

tailgating

silent auction

5K Strut fun run

costume contest

and the plunge!

The 2023 Special Olympics will be held in Maize, Ks. on June 2,3,4 at the Maize South High School.