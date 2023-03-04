TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Special OlympicsCommittee held their annual Polar Plunge Saturday at the Crestview Community Center.
Each dollar raised in the 2023 Polar Plunge will go toward Special Olympics programming to support over 4,500 Special Olympics athletes in the state of Kansas.
This year’s Polar Plunge gave out awards for,
- Best Costume – individual and group
- Top Fundraising – individual and group
- Team with the Most Participants
The Polar Plunge was held at the Crestview Community Center, 4801 SW Shunga Dr. and included,
- cornhole tournament
- tailgating
- silent auction
- 5K Strut fun run
- costume contest
- and the plunge!
The 2023 Special Olympics will be held in Maize, Ks. on June 2,3,4 at the Maize South High School.