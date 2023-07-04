TOPEKA (KSNT) – The historic Potwin neighborhood celebrated Independence Day with a parade Tuesday morning.

“Today we are going to see a lot of our neighborhood residents, Shawnee County Sheriff Mounted Posse, we will have some community groups, antique vehicles and our neighborhood kids riding their bikes, celebrating our country.” Chris Reynolds, Potwin Mayor and parade organizer.

The group, Potwin Place, organized the annual parade and invited everybody to enter and watch the parade.

There were classic cars, antique vehicles, bicycles and tricycles. The Topeka High Drum Line entertained the onlookers with their precision choreography and the Shawnee County Sheriff Mounted Posse were special invited guests for this year’s parade.