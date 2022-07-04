TOPEKA (KSNT) – The historic Potwin neighborhood celebrated Independence Day with a parade Monday morning.

“Potwin Place is a unique neighborhood in the city of Topeka due to it’s history. We have maintained a srong sense of community of just the Potwin neighborhood. We hold numerous neighborhood events throughout the year, such as our 4th of July parade, our Christmas decorations we do every year and that has become a tourist attraction for the city of Topeka.” Chris Reynolds, Mayor of Potwin Place.

The group, Potwin Place, organized the annual parade and invited everybody to enter and watch the parade.

There were classic cars, antique vehicles, bicycles and tricycles. The Topeka High Drum Line entertained the onlookers with their precision choreography and the Shawnee County Sheriff Mounted Posse were special invited guests for this year’s parade.