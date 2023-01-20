MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort is celebrating 25 years in operation. Since the facility opened its doors, it’s expanded to become one of the biggest and best entertainment destinations in Kansas.

On Friday, Prairie Band Casino and Resort held a special cake cutting ceremony in the casino hotel lobby for invited guests. 27 News caught up General Manager Bill Marsh at the celebration.

“It means a lot to the tribe and the business as a whole,” said Marsh. “Just for the fact that business has been able to continue to grow and provide service to the community and develop and provide jobs to Prairie Band Potawatomi tribal members, as well as jobs throughout the surrounding communities.”

Over the course of 25 years, Marsh says they’ve watched their business grow from the ground up into a full-blown resort. Prairie Band Casino and Resort opened a major expansion to the public in November that features new luxury accommodations, a full-service spa and Topgolf Swing Suite bays among its many new amenities.

“It’s been an amazing experience,” said Marsh. “And I think that’s a testament to all the hard work and thought that has gone into it from the travel council and the entertainment board.”

Marsh says his team is always looking for ways to provide expanded entertainment experience to customers. They want to give guests every reason to make that weekend trip into a longer vacation. Marsh says they’ll continue to look for new entertainment offerings while they develop the property even further.

“I want to thank everybody for coming out today for our 25th anniversary,” said John Tuckwin, Director of Marketing for Prairie Band Casino and Resort. “Just think, 25 years ago we would be standing in the parking lot. We would be standing next to a big metal building, full of slot machines, some cigarette smoke, but we have come a long way in those 25 years.”