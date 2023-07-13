TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Prairie Band Casino and Resort held their quarterly contributions banquet Thursday morning in the Great Lakes Ballroom.

“We all do tough work, helping people in need to make Northeast Kansas a better place to live for all of us. We all have something in common, and that is to serve people in some capacity, whether it’s trying to keep someone in a home, serve a hot meal, provide counseling, or dealing with mental or physical health.” John Tuckwin, Prairie Band Casino and Resort, Charitable Contributions Committee.

Prairie Band Casino and Resort donates to organizations in the community each quarter as a way of giving back.

This quarter, Prairie Band Casino and Resort donated $91,000: