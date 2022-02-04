TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Dinosaurs have invaded Topeka!

Topeka Dino Days is a four-month-long celebration featuring incredible dinosaur-themed exhibitions, activities, and events at various locations throughout Topeka.

This weekend you can uncover the mysteries about the life of a T-Rex at the Great Overland Station.

On February 24th, learn about the Topeka Dino Days Base Camp and track your experience on the Topeka Dino Days Explorer Passport app.

On February 24th, learn about dinosaur eggs, nests, and babies through interactive experiences at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

On March 10th, journey back to the age of dinosaurs in an immersive experience featuring life-size, animatronic prehistoric giants appearing throughout the Topeka Zoo.

Dino Days is sponsored by Visit Topeka and the Greater Topeka Partnership.

Click here for more information on Dino Days.