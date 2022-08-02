TOPEKA (KSNT) – Voting sites in Topeka are seeing a higher than usual turnout for the August 2 Kansas Primary vote.

“We have some new volunteers this year and we like to get out and support them,” said Andrew Howell, Shawnee County Election Commissioner. “We had a couple new judges with early morning jitters, but were past that. We’ve had long lines that took a bit to get through, but we are having a pretty good turnout. As of almost 30 minutes ago, we have already surpassed 10,000 voters.”

Voting options on this year’s Primary ballot include: