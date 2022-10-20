TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Professional Armed Forces Rodeo is in Topeka this weekend in Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
The Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association is a veterans organization comprised of active-duty, retired servicemen and women, reservists, National Guard and honorably discharged veterans from all branches of the service. The organization’s goal is to provide a venue where men and women who share the bond of military service can come together and compete in the sport of rodeo.
The World Championship Rodeo runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Landon Arena. The event includes:
- Bull riding
- Break away roping
- Tie down roping
- Bareback and saddle bronc riding
- Chute dogging
- Steer wrestling
- Team roping
- Barrel racing
- Cowboy mounted shooting
Dates and times for the rodeo are:
- Thursday, Oct. 20, 6 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 22, 6 p.m.