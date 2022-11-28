TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Camo Cross Dog Training in Topeka, offers training classes in agility, manners, tricks and scent work in their training classes.

“We start with our level one class teaching dogs how to do the obstacles and we start with basic handling skills,” said Taryn Temple, Camo Cross Trainer. “The dogs rotate around from station to station and learn how to do them. Then we start adding in some handler skills. We also offer competition classes for those that want to compete.”

Classes at Camo Cross Dog Training are six weeks long and involve one day a week in the classroom. Two types of classes are offered, the first, teaches obedience and the second teaches agility.

For more information on Camo Cross Dog Training you can visit their website here or visit their location at 3526 SE 21st St.