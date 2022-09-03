TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 27th Annual SERTOMA (Service To Mankind) Great Topeka Duck Race will be held on Saturday, September 17 when 10,000 “adopted” rubber ducks will be dropped into Lake Shawnee.

“This is a 2012 Ford Escape we have been holding on to for a while for that lucky winner, it’s in great condition and we are excited to give it away. The Noller family is happy to give this away. Buy a duck, buy many ducks, we are excited to see who the winner is going to be.” Sean Leary, Sales Associate, Laird Noller Hyundai Mazda.

Grand Prize for the 2022 Duck race is a sporty 2012 Ford Escape, compliments of Laird Noller Mazda Hyundai Topeka.

2nd prize is a 14 kt yellow gold diamond Tennis Bracelet with 50 diamonds, 50 Ct total wt., valued at $5,000

3rd Prize is a one night’s stay at Cyrus Hotel, plus gifts from these downtown merchants:

Jersey Mike’s Sub

Nauling’s BBQ

The Tee Box,

Absolute Design by Brenda

Ash Boutique

Brew Bank

Cashmere Popcorn,

Fideli’s Restaurant

Hanover Pancake House

Hazel Hill Chocolate

Shana Cakes,

The Pennant

Iron Rail Brewing

Leaping Llamas

Los Mandiles Rojos,

White Linen

Juli’s Coffee & Bistro

Moburts Spices

Plus many other prizes for the 4th to 9th place winners!

The Great Topeka Duck Race benefits programs of the Sertoma Clubs of Topeka and their sponsorship beneficiaries which have included Capper Foundation, Children’s Miracle Network, The Villages, The Marian Clinic, Meals on Wheels, Head Start Programs, LULAC and East Topeka Sr. Center, Safe Streets, KVC, LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center, Ronald McDonald House, TARC, Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters of Topeka Serving Shawnee County, Boys & Girls Clubs, Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, hearing health missions, and other worthy causes.

Ducks can be adopted for a $5 donation.

Click here to adopt a duck.